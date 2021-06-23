AMD Is Cutting Support For Many Graphics Cards. With AMD new driver version, it has come to the end of the road for old graphics cards in the Radeon series. Here is the list…

AMD latest Adrenaline beta graphics driver has arrived and with it comes new features to improve the gaming experience and fixes for existing issues. However, these drivers will not be supported for AMD Radeon HD 7000, HD 8000, 200, 300, Fury and more models.

AMD is stopping support for many GPU series from HD 7000 to Fury series

AMD has retired some of its older graphics cards. In this context, it has been announced that there will be no new drivers for these devices. Radeon Software Adrenalin version 21.5.2 will be the last supported driver for these graphics units.

Among the graphics cards that will not be supported by AMD are the 7000 series, which is 9 years old, as well as the GCN-based R7 M400 graphics card, which is only 5 years old.

Desktop video card models that will not be supported:

AMD A-series APU (Radeon R4, R5, R6 and R7)

A-series APU (Radeon R4, R5, R6 and R7) AMD PRO A-series APU (Radeon R5 and R7)

PRO A-series APU (Radeon R5 and R7) AMD Athlon series APU (Radeon R3 Graphics)

Athlon series APU (Radeon R3 Graphics) AMD Sempron series APU (Radeon R3 Graphics)

Sempron series APU (Radeon R3 Graphics) AMD Radeon R9 Fury series, R9 Nano series

Radeon R9 Fury series, R9 Nano series AMD Radeon R9 300 series

Radeon R9 300 series AMD Radeon R9 200 series

Radeon R9 200 series AMD Radeon R7 300 series

Radeon R7 300 series AMD Radeon R7 200 series

Radeon R7 200 series AMD Radeon R5 300 series

Radeon R5 300 series AMD Radeon R5 200 series

Radeon R5 200 series AMD Radeon HD 8500 – HD 8900 series

Radeon HD 8500 – HD 8900 series AMD Radeon HD 7700 – HD 7900 series

Unsupported mobile video card models:

AMD PRO A-series (Radeon R5 and R7)

PRO A-series (Radeon R5 and R7) AMD FX series APU (Radeon R7)

FX series APU (Radeon R7) AMD E-series APU (Radeon R2)

E-series APU (Radeon R2) AMD Radeon R7 M400 series

Radeon R7 M400 series AMD Radeon R9 M300 series

Radeon R9 M300 series AMD Radeon R7 M300 series

Radeon R7 M300 series AMD Radeon R5 M300 series

Radeon R5 M300 series AMD Radeon R9 M200 series

Radeon R9 M200 series AMD Radeon R7 M200 series

Radeon R7 M200 series AMD Radeon R5 M200 series

Radeon R5 M200 series AMD Radeon HD 8500M – HD 8900M series

Radeon HD 8500M – HD 8900M series AMD Radeon HD 7700M – HD 7900M series

It is thought that it is a good decision to remove the support of 9-year-old graphics units. This will pave the way for new devices. NVIDIA, unlike AMD, has given a certain period of time for the old 2012 graphics units, and after a few months, these graphics units will be removed from the support list.

The removal of the R5 300, R9 Fury, R9 Nano and R7 M400 series was received negatively due to being 5 years old. These graphics units are quite new and cards such as R9 Fury, R9 Nano were sold at very high prices. It would have been healthier to support these cards for at least one more year.

With the published statement, it was revealed that not only the support of graphics units will be removed. AMD stated that more than a year after Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7, support for Radeon software for Windows 7 64-bit-based operating systems will also be removed.