AMD doubles participation in gaming laptops

After AMD announced its Ryzen 5000 series processors in October 2020 as the world’s fastest gaming processors, youtuber GizmoSlipTech decided to check it out. This year, the channel created a list of gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that are available for purchase or pre-order until January 15th. The comparison was made with Intel.

According to GizmoSlipTech, on that date there were 28 different RTX series 30 laptops with Intel’s CPUs and 13 laptops in the same series with AMD’s CPUs, which represents an honorable share of AMD with 32%, against 68% of Intel. Some models on the list are not yet available, such as the Lenovo Legion and the ROG Zephyrus from Asus.

Is Intel falling?

To prove that an Intel crash is underway, GizmoSlipTech showed a list similar to the previous one, but compiled in the year 2020, which gave Intel a large share of around 85% of laptops with GPUs for GeForce RTX 20 series games or GeForce GTX 16 series.

But the situation is complicated for AMD when it comes to participation with high-end GPUs, which means laptops with GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2080. In this regard, Intel completely dominated in 2020. Of course, Nvidia remains out of these comparisons.