AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su dates for CES 2021

As 2021 approaches, we can say that there is a limited time left for the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2021. However, due to the corona virus outbreak affecting the world, the event will be organized digitally rather than publicly. CES was not the first event affected by the corona virus outbreak. Today, AMD CEO Lisa Su made a date for CES 2021 and made some statements.

As it is known, AMD introduced its new graphics card and processors in October.

AMD CEO Lisa Su sets date for CES 2021

AMD, which introduced new mobile Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards at CES 2020 last year, is preparing for CES 2021. CEO Lisa Su announced that she will host an opening speech at CES 2021. It is not known whether the event will be held live or not. Like the promotions held in October, there is a possibility that the previously recorded show will air on the specified date.

AMD is back on the virtual stage! Join AMD CEO @LisaSu for our #CES2021 keynote on Tuesday, January 12. — AMD (@AMD) December 2, 2020

AMD CEO Lisa Su pointed to January 12 as the date for CES 2021, and it was stated that the speech would take an hour. It is not known exactly which products AMD will promote at this event. However, the expectations are on the mobile Ryzen 5000 series code named Cezanne, Threadripper with Zen 3 architecture, RX 6700 and 6700 XT. All these equipment are expected to be introduced in the first months of 2021. However, it is not yet certain whether these promotions will take place at CES 2021.

In addition to all this, the roadmap of switching from socket AM4 to socket AM5 may also emerge. The DDR5 memory standard is expected to come with the AM5 socket.



