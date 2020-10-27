AMD Buys Chip Maker Xilinx for $ 35 Billion

US-based technology giant AMD announced in a statement that it acquired the chip maker Xilinx. According to the statement made by the company, the price of this purchase made by AMD is 35 billion dollars.

In a report we reported to you about a month ago, we mentioned that NVIDIA purchased the semiconductor manufacturer ARM for $ 40 billion. We mentioned that NVIDIA’s making such a move would put AMD, its biggest competitor in graphics card, in a very difficult situation.

After a month, a counterattack came from AMD, though not exactly against NVIDIA. It announced that the chip maker, founded in 1984, purchased Xilinx for $ 35 billion. It is estimated that this agreement with Xilinx will give AMD a great power especially in the field of engineering.

This agreement between the two companies is expected to lead to AMD in areas such as FPGA chips. Xilinx is the world’s largest in the production of FPGA (field programmable gate array).

So, what is this move that seems to be the most important for FPGA and AMD? FPGAs are chips that can be reprogrammed at the chip level they are manufactured in, making these features useful in many areas. Military and aerospace industries frequently make use of FPGA hardware. Also, companies like AMD and Intel make use of FPGA when prototyping their CPU designs.

Programmable FPGA arrays; It also has an important point in broad-based, reliable 5G network infrastructures, which is shown as another area that will give AMD an advantage. At the beginning of our news, we said that AMD’s purchase is not exactly a response to NVIDIA. This move by AMD was a move that concerns more Intel, with which it competes in the processor field. This move of AMD, which is gradually gaining strength against Intel, is considered quite important.



