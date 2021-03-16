AMD announces Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors

AMD announced the Ryzen Pro 5000 series mobile processors that are competing to Intel’s VPRO platform. This new processor series targets the business world. The Pro 5000 series using Zen 3 architecture is to be used in ultrabooks. In addition, the processors will be able to work without compromising performance and battery consumption. The Pro 5000 series will appear in a number of ultrabooks, including Elitbook, Probook, ThinkPad and ThinkBook this year.

AMD brings 8 core to a number of Ultrabooks with Ryzen Pro 5000 series

The Pro 5000 Series Ryzen on the paper is very similar to the 5000 series processors. The new Pro 5000 series 8 core / 16 views, 20 MB cache, 1.9 GHz base clock speed and an hour speed increase up to 4.4 GHz. The power consumption of the processor is indicated as 15W TDP. The features of the Pro 5000 are also included in Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. Ultrabooks frequently 4-core processors are used.

Intel’s Tiger Lake VPRO series processors are currently 4 core. Apple M1 is another 8-core ultrabook processor. So AMD is not the first in 8-core ultrabook processors. The new Pro 5000 series processors include AMD Pro Manageability technology that competes to Intel’s Active Management Technology. Finally, the Pro 5000 Series supports Microsoft End Point Configuration Manager that facilitates the business of IT employees.