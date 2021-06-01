AMD Announces Radeon RX 6000M Graphics Cards for Gaming Laptops

AMD: During Computex 2021, AMD announced the Radeon RX 6000M line of graphics cards, which bring RDNA 2 technology to gaming notebooks. The company has unveiled three GPUs that will soon hit the market to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 30 lineup.

The new products offer a performance jump compared to GPUs of the first generation RDNA and deliver up to 1.5 times more performance with energy consumption reduced by 43%. In addition, notebook graphics cards support Ray Tracing.

Below, you can check the three models of video cards for gaming notebooks presented by AMD.

Radeon RX 6800M

The most powerful model in AMD’s notebook GPU series is the Radeon RX 6800M. The product has 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and 40 computational units.

The specs also include clock rate of 2300 MHz, 96 MB cache and 145W TDP or higher. The product will arrive to compete with video cards such as Nvidia’s RTX 3080.

Radeon RX 6700M

AMD’s second most powerful GPU for notebooks is called the RX 6700M, which features 10 GB of GDDR6 memory and 36 computing units. The video card operates with a TDP of 135W and counts with 80 MB of cache, in addition to a frequency of 2,300 MHz.

According to the manufacturer, the video card is capable of running modern games at 1440p resolution with frame rates close to 100 fps.

Radeon RX 6600M

For those who want to play in Full HD, AMD presented the RX 6600M, which is the company’s entry-level video card in the notebook market. Equipped with 28 computational units, the GPU brings 8 GB of VRAM, clock rate of 2177 MHz and 32 MB of cache, in addition to 100W of TDP.

AMD released a benchmark showing the performance of the graphics card alongside the RTX 3060. The graphic points out that the Radeon line GPU delivers frame rates between 62 and 76 fps on titles like COD Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Availability

The first notebooks with RX 6000M graphics cards hit the market this month and will operate in different price segments. During Computex 2021, companies such as ASUS, MSI and Lenovo introduced gaming laptops slated for release in June.

The first notebooks with the RX 6000M line will also be part of the AMD Advantage program, which carries a certificate and encourages the use of the company’s hardware. In other words, in addition to the new Radeon GPUs, the products will feature Ryzen chips, ensuring better gaming performance thanks to the use of technologies such as Smart Access Memory and SmartShift.