AMD Announces Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs

AMD is taking over Nvidia’s high-end cards with its latest GPUs

On Wednesday, AMD hosted a presentation event for the company’s new line of Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. The new cards are billed as “the most powerful gaming graphics cards ever built by AMD” and should be the company’s answer to next-generation hardware from both consoles and its GPU rival, Nvidia.

The flagship card in AMD’s new lineup is the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which will perform at roughly the same level as Nvidia’s RTX 3080, according to AMD. While the performance in games that AMD showed during the presentation is quite similar in 4K and 1440p resolution, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is pace RTX 3080 in raw specifications, with 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM and a maximum clock speed of 2.25. GHz.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT will be available on November 18 for $ 649, which is $ 50 less than the starting price of the RTX 3080.

AMD continues to surprise

The Truth News informs you that AMD also revealed another GPU from the RX 6000 line that should offer some pretty impressive performance at a lower price.

That’s the Radeon RX 6800, which AMD decided to compare to Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 2080 Ti during streaming. The RX 6800 matches the 16GB of GDDR6 RAM in the RX 6800 XT, but has a slightly lower clock speed. In AMD’s graphics comparisons, the RX 6800 was able to outperform or match the 2080 Ti in several games and, at a price of $ 579, it is much cheaper than Nvidia’s top-of-the-line 2019 card. However, Nvidia’s new RTX 3070, which launches on October 29, performs quite similarly to the RTX 2080 Ti and probably the RX 6800, while its price is only $ 499. The Radeon RX 6800 will be available on November 18.

The grand finale to the stream was a bit of a surprise, as AMD announced its own high-end GPU – the Radeon RX 6900 XT. This card sits opposite Nvidia’s RTX 3090 and will be the top of the line RX 6000 line. The RX 6900 XT once again comes with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and is priced much lower than the $ 1,499 RTX 3090. from Nvidia. The Radeon RX 6900 XT will be available on December 8.

Both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT draw 300W of power, while the RX 6800 XT has 250W of power. It is also worth noting that the three new AMD GPUs contain 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which does not it’s as fast as the newer GDDR6X RAM in RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Visit the AMD website for a full spec comparison between the three cards.

One thing AMD didn’t spend a lot of time discussing was real-time ray tracing, one of the most sought-after features in cutting-edge GPUs. The feature only received a passing mention at the company presentation, but there could be a good reason for it. The Verge reports that AMD is working on its own supersampling technology, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, which would help reduce the technical strain of real-time ray tracing and increase in-game performance when the feature is enabled. However, AMD is reportedly planning to make its supersampling technique open rather than proprietary, so it could be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC.

Along with the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs that AMD revealed a few months ago, this new line of Radeon RX 6000 GPUs should prepare AMD well for the next generation of gaming. We’ll have to put them to the test when the cards are released, and of course considering the severe shortage of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPUs, AMD’s ability to keep up with demand is another open question at the moment.



