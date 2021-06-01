AMD Announces First Radeon RX 6000M GPUs With RDNA 2Architecture

AMD has announced the long-awaited Radeon RX 6000M series mobile GPUs with RDNA 2 architecture.

Today’s announcement consists of three chips: RX 6800M (configurable at 145W and above), RX 6700M (up to 135W) and RX 6600M (up to 100W). AMD says its flagship 6800M offers the fastest AMD graphics ever for laptops. He claims the 6800M will run modern AAA games at frame rates comparable to or better than Nvidia’s mobile RTX 3080. It is also claimed to outperform Nvidia’s chip when playing games, even though the battery is working.

AMD says the RX 6700M will go up to 100fps in “popular games” at 1440p resolution. The 6600M would be a better choice for “epic 1080p gaming”. To get a better idea of ​​the performance you can expect from each, you can check out the reviews of these chips that will be released in the coming weeks.

AMD Advantage also announced

Additionally, AMD has announced AMD Advantage, a new “design framework initiative” aimed at encouraging OEMs to include certain features in their AMD-powered systems, and to get consumers to consider which Ryzen- and Radeon-powered laptops are best from AMD. This seems like a similar idea to Intel’s Evo lineup, but only for gaming laptops, and the standards seem much stricter. AMD Advantage laptops are expected to include the following conditions:

AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, Radeon 6000 graphics and Radeon software

Smart Access Memory and Smart Shift technology Reaching at least 300 nits of brightness, covering 100 percent of the sRGB gamut or 72 percent of the NTSC gamut, at least 144Hz refresh rate and low latency, and AMD

A display that supports Freesync

At least one NVME PCIE Express Gen 3 SSD

Ability to keep surface temperature below 40 degrees Celsius on WASD keys

More than 10 hours of video playback on battery

It’s unclear how many laptops will meet all these standards. Forty degrees Celsius causes a feeling of warmth as keyboards are usually in the center. But there aren’t many gaming rigs that can reliably handle 10 hours of video playback on battery, and most of the best gaming laptops on the market display screens below a maximum brightness of 300 nits. However, not all types of Intel Evo-certified laptops meet all Evo requirements in testing, units and test methods may vary.

The first AMD Advantage laptop to be announced was Asus’ new ROG Strix G15. This is configurable with Ryzen 9 5900Hx, Radeon RX 6800M and 15 inch WQHD 165Hz display with 3ms response time. The G15 will be launched abroad this month.