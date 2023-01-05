The problematic AMD Zen 4 desktop processors are getting a brand new update. With brand new high-quality “3D” options in addition to inexpensive models. Its high-performance offerings can be 24% faster than Intel’s current flagship.

AMD Zen 4 processors have not received the best reception in the world. Hailed as heirs to the hugely successful Ryzen name, AMD processors have instead proved less popular than their predecessors.

To remedy this, AMD announced at CES 2023 during the keynote address that they would diversify their line of desktop processors.

Brand new “3D” processors with V-cache

AMD has announced that it will release three brand new 3D V-cache chips, which we previously saw with Ryzen 5800X3D, but not on the Zen 4 platform, but in a number of chips. We previously saw these chips leaked in a less detailed form last year.

CPU Cores & Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache TDP Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C / 32T 4.2 GHz 5.7GHz 144MB 120W Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C / 24T 4.4 GHz 5.6GHz 140MB 120W Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C / 16T 4.X GHz 5.0GHz 104MB 120W

During AMD’s keynote presentation, the company demonstrated tests with results that outperformed Intel’s flagship 13900K Raptor Lake processor by about 24% in certain gaming loads. The aforementioned tests ran games at 1080P resolution, presumably to create a CPU bottleneck. However, we don’t know the actual performance figures, just the percentage increase compared to Intel’s gaming flagship.

Prices for these processors have not yet been confirmed, but they will be released in February 2023.

AMD Announces New Zen 4 processors

To stay competitive with Intel’s 13th generation processors, AMD has also announced variants of its processors other than X. They were announced in order to remain competitive compared to Intel’s impressive Raptor Lake offering, in which the AMD Zen 4 architecture took a back seat.

CPU Cores & Threads Boost clock Cache TDP Price Ryzen 9 7900 12C / 24T 5.4 GHz 76MB 65W $429 Ryzen 7 7700 8C / 16T 5.3 GHz 40MB 65W $329 Ryzen 5 7600 6C / 12T 5.1 GHz 38MB 65W $229

These processors will also be equipped with standard AMD coolers, which should provide a good increase compared to the products of the previous generation. However, the prices also allow us to see a small discount compared to the slightly more powerful “X” variants.

However, it remains to be seen whether these processors will be able to compete with Intel’s Raptor Lake offering. With new motherboards and falling prices for DDR5 memory, it is likely that AMD will also begin to deal a bigger blow to competitors.