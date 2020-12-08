AMD and NVIDIA face stock shortage

NVIDIA and AMD introduced new graphics cards in recent months. While entering a new era with the RX 6000 and RTX 3000 series graphics cards, things did not go as expected. Stock problems experienced in cards prevented end users from accessing these cards to a great extent. In addition to graphics cards, it has become quite difficult to find a PlayStation 5. According to the latest reports, stock shortages in AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards may take longer than expected.

According to the latest reports from Cowcotland, NVIDIA and AMD may not be able to meet the demands for new graphics cards until at least February. Although AMD has not made an official statement on the issue yet, NVIDIA has warned of a global supply shortage due to the lack of parts and products.

According to an allegation, stock problems on NVIDIA’s side were caused by the company selling more cards to crypto miners. However, the latest reports pointed to GDDR6 memory for stock shortages on the part of NVIDIA and AMD. It may take weeks or even months for the situation to return normally. This shortage of stock will also affect the RX 6900 XT model. This famine may occur until next February, analysts estimate.

Experiencing stock problems may also negatively affect the prices of the cards. Normally, manufacturers sell their graphics cards and memory modules in bulk. Thus, the version is earned and some discount can be made on prices. However, this problem with the GDDR6 memory module may prevent the mass sale of graphics cards and modules. Using GDDR6X memory, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are currently the least affected by the stock shortage.



