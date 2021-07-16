AMC releases The Walking Dead: Origins and Main Series Teaser

AMC+ released, this Thursday (15), the 1st episode of The Walking Dead: Origins. This 1st chapter of the miniseries is called “Daryl’s Story” and focuses on the story of one of the main protagonists of the main series.

In addition to making the entire episode available, the television channel that owns the streaming service released a brief teaser.

The production will also feature episodes for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on July 22; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on July 29th and Carol (Melissa McBride) on August 5th. The actors will tell remarkable passages and details about the arc of their characters.

At the end of each episode, which will be released every Thursday, an unreleased excerpt from the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is promised.

The television channel took the opportunity to promote on its social networks another teaser of the main series.

Despite being released in the US, AMC+ is not available here yet. On the other hand, the long-awaited last season of The Walking Dead opens on August 22nd on the STAR Channel and Star Hits in Brazil.