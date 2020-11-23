AMC releases preview of season 10 episodes

AMC released a preview of the six new episodes that will conclude the 10th season of The Walking Dead. The video was shown during the mid-season finale of Fear The Walking Dead and mixes backstage footage with some scenes from the new chapters, which will take place after the bloody battle against the Whisperers.

The preview features some veterans of the series, such as Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Seth Gilliam and Lauren Cohan, who returned to the series.

In addition, we have new additions to the cast, like Okea Eme-Akwari, Elijah, that mysterious masked fighter from Maggie’s group of travelers; Robert Patrick, in the role of Mays, a bad-looking survivor; Hilarie Burton Morgan, wife of Jeffrey Dean Mortan and who will play Lucille, Negan’s dead wife; and Hershel Rhee, who will be the son of Maggie and Glenn, now eight.

Synopsis and title of the six episodes

AMC also presented an official synopsis of the final arc of the 10th season:

“We found our survivors trying to get up after the destruction that the Whisperers caused. The years of struggle weigh on them as past traumas surface, exposing their most vulnerable sides. When questioning the state of humanity, the state of their collective community and the state of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships and group intact? ”

The episodes entitled, “Home Sweet Home”, “Find Me”, “One More”, “Splinter”, “Diverged” and “Here’s Negan” will be released weekly on AMC + streaming – available in the United States – from February 25 , with the arrival of the first unpublished episode.

