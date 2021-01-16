AMC has posted a video with The Walking Dead comeback

Recently, AMC announced the release dates for The Walking Dead universe series in 2021 through a video posted on its social networks. In it, it is possible to see that the extra episodes of the 10th season will be shown starting on February 28th.

The season in question was being shown when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. After several months of hiatus, the last episode originally planned was finally shown. However, the station ordered extra episodes before resuming work with the 11th season of the series, which will even be the last.

With the popularity of The Walking Dead over the years, becoming one of AMC’s main products, the spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond were created, in addition to a talk show called Talking Dead.

The expectation is now around the new spin-off, focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), the special films and the anthological series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Check out the full video released by AMC:

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here’s everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

Find out when the Walking Dead universe series will return

In addition to the original series, Talking Dead returns the same day that the first extra episode aired. The spin-off Fear the Walking Dead continues its 6th season in the spring of 2021 in the United States, which takes place around March. This year, the 7th season of the series should be launched.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which debuted in 2020 and won over the public, is expected to return with its 2nd season for the second half of the year, however, no date has been released so far.

The Walking Dead will also debut its 11th season in 2021, according to what was released by AMC.

Let’s wait for news!