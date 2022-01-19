AMC finally reveals the trailer for the latest installment

The Walking Dead after more than a decade has been surprising us all with its zombie plot and history, without a doubt, it will be difficult to say goodbye to a program like this, because, despite its ups and downs, it continues to maintain an incredible amount of loyal viewers who have stayed in the loop since the first season.

A few hours ago, the long-awaited trailer for the second and final part of The Walking Dead, the AMC zombie series that swept the world for many years, was released. In some of the images seen in this clip we see Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) saying “We are doing everything wrong”.

“We survive everything for what? Keep fighting and killing each other?”

Recall that in the final scenes of the previous part, Leah (Lynn Collins) sent fireworks towards the previous characters after killing Pope (Ritchie Coster) and blaming it on Daryl. With this action-packed and suspenseful trailer, it’s abundantly clear that everyone will make it out of the above incident alive.

Another of the things that attracts the most attention is the relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), apparently, Maggie is still undefeated with resentment and hatred for the man who murdered her husband in cold blood while she He was expecting a son, possibly in this installment Maggie will again threaten Negan with death, since in the trailer he is seen pointing his gun.

In addition, the Commonwealth is also coming to Alexandria, and it looks like favorite characters Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl will be immersing themselves in this mysterious community. We also see the new villain, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who claims that she wants to rebuild the world.

Apparently things won’t be easy for Judith (Cailey Fleming) either, as she finds herself trapped in the basement of a house in Alexandria due to bad weather. According to the comments and thoughts of the fans of this zombie drama, they have a lot of faith in this last season, since they firmly believe that it will have much more action than the first part.

Now all that remains is to keep waiting a few more weeks, since the trailer revealed that this second part of The Walking Dead will be released on February 20 through AMC screens.