Ambitious vaccine statement from Russia: 100% effective

In a statement made by the Russian Human Health and Consumer Protection Agency, it was stated that the effectiveness rate of the second coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona developed by Russia is 100 percent. The protection rate of the other approved COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in humans was determined as 92 percent.

Second coronavirus vaccine from Russia

The new type of coronavirus epidemic, aka COVID-19, which is estimated to have started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has infected more than 95 million people worldwide to date and has cost 2 million lives. The world of science is making a superhuman effort to reduce the effects of the deadly epidemic and to return the world to the old days it missed as soon as possible.

Although paying attention to social distance and hygiene rules reduces our risk of encountering the disease, the way to get rid of it completely is through vaccine technology. Russia, one of the countries that took concrete steps in this regard, introduced the coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V to the public last August.

It was announced that Sputnik V, the first vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Institute and registered against COVID-19, had a very high efficiency rate of 92 percent. The Russian Human Health and Consumer Protection Agency announced that a second vaccine, called EpiVacCorona, has been developed.

According to published reports, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Research Center in Russia has 100 percent protection in humans. It has been announced that the EpiVacCorona, which has been working on since November 2020, will be available in a short time. However, it is not yet clear how many people participated in the phase studies of the vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there were billions of requests from more than 20 countries for Sputnik V, the first coronavirus vaccine developed in the country. We will see how much confidence the new vaccine produced will provide in the world public opinion in the coming days.