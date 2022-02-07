Ambitious Prediction from Famous Analyst! This Altcoin Will Have a Big Bang in 2022

Popular crypto channel Coin Bureau analyst shared his latest forecasts for the market. In his latest video, the famous analyst stated that the decentralized parallel blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM) will explode in 2022.

Famous Analyst: This Altcoin Will Explode in 2022

The famous cryptocurrency analyst, known as Guy, announced in a new video he published to 1.93 million YouTube subscribers that Cosmos developers are working to push the popular cryptocurrency ATOM higher this year.

In his statements on YouTube, the famous analyst talked about the Vega update, which aims to bring new features and major updates to the network next December.

Guy made the following statements in his statements;

“Nevertheless, I am confident that Cosmos will find a way to add value inside and outside of its ecosystem. Cosmos seems to focus on exactly that right now, for example the Vega update. I truly believe 2022 will be a big year for Cosmos as long as we don’t enter another crypto winter.”

Vega Update

Cosmos is an ecosystem of parallel blockchains that can communicate in a decentralized way. In addition, with the Vega update, Cosmos aims to improve the performance of the Cosmos Hub, which ensures seamless adoption of future upgrades.

On the other hand, Guy noted that the popular altcoin ATOM is currently moving at a critical price resistance, which he says will likely be a determining factor in price action.

Guy made the following statements in the continuation of his statements;

“Cosmos’ announcements, upgrades and enhancements have impacted the ATOM price. So much so that it’s only increased 50% since I last handled the project in September.

Apart from the general weakness we have seen in the cryptocurrency market since December, ATOM has tried and failed to test $45 three times in the past few months. However, Cosmos approaching these levels again means that it is likely to see a lot of resistance…

As for the price potential of ATOM, on the other hand, it’s hard to say yet, but Cosmos is a major cryptocurrency. However, this shows that it will be difficult to earn more than 3x or 4x before ATOM’s bull market is over.