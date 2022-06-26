Ambitious Fallout 4 mod “Fallout London” has received an announced trailer, which will be released in 2023

Although some loyal fans of the franchise may not consider it the best game, Fallout 4 is still a very successful part of the post-apocalyptic series. Although Fallout 5 is likely to be released in a few years, there are still other games to play, not to mention all the mods and add-ons. Speaking of mods, there is a team that has been working hard on a very ambitious DLC-sized expansion that is due out next year.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, as PCGamesN noticed, the Fallout: London mod is part of the user content for Fallout 4, the action of which, as the name suggests, takes place in the capital of England. The video is an official trailer of the mod, showing some locations and sets from it. Although there is no exact release date yet, according to the trailer, London is expected to be released in 2023. Given the setting, he explores “new cultures” that are usually not touched upon in official games, and also delves into pre-war European history.

Gameplay footage has already been published in Fallout: London, and given the fact that the action takes place in one of the largest cities in Europe, this is definitely a promising mod, and no doubt many fans of the series are excited about its release. As in the base games, London will feature numerous factions such as Gentry, Tommy and the 5th Column, a group that intends to “destroy the establishment” of the capital with a new empire as the ultimate goal. The plot of the mod will unfold not far from the Second World War, and although there will be weapons, the official page says that there will be a little less of it, and some aspects encourage the wider use of melee weapons.

Considering that Fallout 4 was released in 2015, which is the last single-player game in the series, many are waiting for the release of the next official game, which, as mentioned above, may take a long time. At the moment, fans can expect Fallout mods, but fortunately, the likes of Fallout: London sound really interesting.

As for the most basic game, Fallout 4 is one of Bethesda’s best-selling games to date, although it falls short of the sales figures of something like Skyrim, as a devoted fan base continues to explore the ruins of Boston. It will definitely be interesting to see how things are going in the upcoming fashion, especially considering that the story will take place outside of America, which is unusual for a Fallout game or fashion.

Fallout 4 is already available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.