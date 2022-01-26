Ambitious Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for 2030

ARK Invest is a widely known technology fund that has become one of the most profitable exchange-traded products in the US market in 2021. This famous fund has made wild predictions for the digital asset industry, specifically Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to Art Invest, in 2030 Bitcoin will be $ 1 Million, Ethereum $ 20 Trillion!

The Future of Bitcoin

Ark’s analysis shows that most Bitcoin investors are mature and hold assets for long-term gain rather than short-term speculative gain. The analysis in the report is based on on-chain data such as the Long-Term Owner Base and the Aggregated Cost Basis.

Both metrics provided remain at an all-time high. The Second Long-Term Owner Base underlies Ark’s statement that the Bitcoin market has shifted from speculative to long-term, which can be considered “maturation.”

In addition to the asset’s on-chain data, Ark also considers market data such as Bitcoin’s transfer value metric on both an absolute and price-adjusted basis. As the report shows us, Bitcoin appears to have firmly secured its place in the crypto market.

BTC trading volume saw a 120% increase in 2021, reaching $12 trillion. Cryptocurrency adoption continues. Today, users frequently use digital assets for both remittance and regular transfers. Various cryptocurrencies provide great convenience in our lives for transfers. Crypto plays an important role when customers transfer large sums overseas at significantly lower fees compared to regular wire transfers.

Ethereum To Reach New Highs

As for the second largest cryptocurrency in the market; Ark expects mind-blowing capitalization growth with the further development of decentralized finance that scales significantly better than traditional banking solutions.

Besides, DAOs (Decentralized autonomous organizations) can become a new standard of solution and coordination with the help of an economic base to support. Ethereum, the second biggest name in the crypto world, is also among the ones mentioned in the increase forecasts. Ark thinks that Ethereum will become a popular alternative for mainnet transactions once it hits new highs for fees.