Ambitious Analyst: Two Ethereum competitors may grow this week!

After a week full of falls in the crypto-money market, a popular cryptanalyst shared with his subscribers two Ethereum competitors, which he expects to grow seriously this week. Pentoshi, one of the popular analysts, claims that although there is a decline in the market, there may be an intermediate growth.

Attention to these 2 altcoins!

The analyst says that due to the recent decline, the pressure from sellers may decrease, and there may be a noticeable increase this week. The analyst says: “I think we may experience some rally this week” and states that he will invest in Avalanche (AVAX) if the opportunity presents itself. Ayroka adds that AVAX is now exactly where he wants it to be.

In addition, according to Pentoshi, the Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) smart contract platforms are recovering after hitting key support areas. The analyst states that he will stick to his original plan in SOL and that he is afraid to buy right now. Expressing, however, that he has been waiting for these levels for a long time, the analyst states, however, that a reversal is likely to begin.

The latest situation in SOL and AVAX

At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $53, and $50 is the support point marked by Pentoshi. In addition, AVAX is currently trading in the range of $ 33, and $ 31, according to the analyst, is a very important support level.

Therefore, according to the analyst, both Ethereum competitors are currently trading above key support levels, and these points may be the right places to buy.

However, as we always say, it is useful to remind investors once again: market conditions are quite uncertain at the moment, and support and resistance points may not always work. For this reason, it is very profitable to invest, taking responsibility only after conducting your own research.