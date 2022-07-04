Ambiguities Season 4, clarification concessions 2 Series: ambiguities & ambiguities; new aposematic park

The final moments of Westworld season 4’s “Well Enough Alone” are crammed with big reveals – here’s what the Golden Age park, William’s surprise return, and Christina’s freaky discovery all mean. Set seven years after the human revolution from season 3, Westworld season 4’s premiere offered an uncharacteristically gentle reintroduction to HBO’s cyborg shenanigans. This season’s main narrative features Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb on the run from Delos assassins, with the corporation now finally making its play for global robot domination. Over in New York City, meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is reborn as “Christina,” and she sits strangely detached from season 4’s wider story.

In episode 2, Maeve and Caleb begin their Delos investigation, learning more about what the heinous host duo of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) are scheming. Elsewhere, Christina’s reality slowly unravels when she discovers the stalker who accused her of ruining his life before leaping from a rooftop might’ve actually had a point. Plots thicken, conspiracies deepen, and Bernard is still sleeping on the job.

By the time credits roll on Westworld season 4, episode 2, audiences have a brand new Delos theme park to pore over, confirmation that a major character survived season 3, and a pretty good idea of where Hale’s masterplan is heading. Here’s how the closing scenes of “Well Enough Alone” shake out.

Westworld’s Golden Age Park Explained

Westworld already has a bunch of Delos Destinations parks – ShogunWorld, the Raj, FantasyWorld, and, of course, WestWorld itself. Season 4’s addition is the Golden Age. Set during prohibition, the Golden Age recreates the glamorized city landscape of 1920s New York or Chicago – a time of Tommy gun-wielding mobsters, noir-ish private eyes, and beautiful femme fatales.

As far as Westworld has revealed, previous resorts were all located somewhere around China, but the Golden Age is Delos’ very first park on US soil. Westworld season 4’s premiere revealed William had been buying up barren land around the Arizona-Nevada border, and viewers can assume this is where the Golden Age was constructed. Dusty wide shots of Caleb and Maeve’s train ride certainly fit that bill. The park’s whereabouts carry a note of irony – the Golden Age is “WestWorld” in a very literal sense. Though not stated outright, Delos’ Golden Age is the “mess out west” mentioned during William’s golf course conversation with Vice President Chuck. Delos relied on government support to recover after the debacle of Westworld season 3, and now those same politicians are horrified the company is operating within its own borders. Replacing such troublemakers with hosts appears to be William’s preferred solution.

The second major difference between the Golden Age and other Delos parks is the ownership. Whereas every previous resort was created by humans for profit and data collection, the Golden Age was designed by Hale and William – two hosts with very little interest in giving folks a good time. What’s the purpose of this new park, and how does it help Hale achieve her goal of hosts taking over?

Maybe the prohibition-era resort will allow Hale and William to study human nature, thereby gaining an advantage over their opponents. The dressing-up process Caleb and Maeve endure makes a point of including hats, which were famously used to record brain patterns in the original parks. We can reasonably guess they serve the same purpose here. Another possibility involves the human-controlling flies prevalent throughout Westworld season 4’s opening two episodes. The Golden Age might be a viral delivery system to infect Earth’s population with the same flies that corrupted the cartel gangster, Senator Whitney’s wife, and Navarro from the Department of Justice.

Why Are Caleb & Maeve At The Golden Age Park?

Caleb and Maeve’s invitation to Golden Age opening night comes directly from Anastasia Whitney, and despite being the original human rather than the host copy, Mr. Whitney’s wife is evidently not quite herself. The buzzing flies and eerie speech pattern point toward Anastasia doing Hale and William’s bidding, which means it’s the villains themselves who lure Caleb and Maeve into the Golden Age. After spending the entire first two episodes of Westworld season 4 trying to kill them, why the sudden offer?

Sending host assassins to kill Maeve and Caleb has thus far yielded little fruit. The two revolutionaries are more than a match for one or two measly hosts – even the upgraded versions immune to Maeve’s influence. Maybe Hale is changing tactics. Instead of sending hosts to her enemies, she’s bringing her enemies to where the hosts live. Will Golden Age gangsters be lining up to send Maeve and Caleb sleeping with the fishes once they leave the relative safety of the train station? On the other hand, maybe Westworld’s two best freedom fighters are somehow integral to Hale’s evil scheme. Season 4 trailer footage showed Aaron Paul beset by CGI flies, meaning he’ll likely end up enslaved sooner or later. Maeve, meanwhile, possesses abilities no other host does, and her programming will undoubtedly prove illuminating for Hale’s New World Order.

How William Is Still Alive In Westworld Season 4 (& Why)

Westworld season 3’s finale ended with William (the authentic original) hunting host Hale down at a Delos research facility, but Ed Harris’ anti-social sociopath was soundly defeated after the surprise arrival of his robotic counterpart. Receiving a deep slash to the throat, William’s chances of survival looked decidedly slim, but Westworld season 4, episode 2 reveals he emerged from the ordeal unscathed… sort of.

The true Man in Black is currently Hale’s prisoner, trapped within a circular cell and restrained by a black suit (Man in Black, get it?) covering every part of Ed Harris but an angry protruding head. Westworld season 4 doesn’t directly address how William survived his seemingly-fatal wound, but Delos’ technology is probably advanced enough to synthetically heal his slit throat. It’s also possible that the black suit serves a secondary function of artificially keeping the Man in Black alive. Intriguingly, William’s cage appears to have cryogenic qualities. Not only does Hale mention a “deep and dreamless slumber” but she hits a button that turns an x-ray control panel display of William’s innards blue. Westworld implies he’s being frozen, potentially foreshadowing the far-future fidelity test from season 2’s post-credits sequence.

Hale is typically candid about why she’s putting such great effort toward keeping William breathing. She doesn’t need the Man in Black any more than she needs a morning coffee or regular bathroom breaks; rather, she delights in taunting him. The human who spent decades so ruthlessly abusing hosts will be forced to watch helplessly as those same hosts overtake his species.

What Does Christina’s Discovery Mean For Dolores?

Christina can’t help but go digging for answers after hearing that Peter, the stalker who took his own life in Westworld season 4’s premiere, has a charitable fund set up for the “Hope Center for Mental Health.” In the final moments of “Well Enough Alone,” however, she discovers this facility isn’t just long-abandoned, but an entire wing was already dedicated in Peter’s honor… despite him only dying a few days prior. Spooky coincidence, or a glitch in the Matrix?

If we assume Christina is secretly living in a Delos park (and all signs point toward that very conclusion), the memorial plaque might prove Peter is following a loop, just like WestWorld’s hosts once did. The likes of Maeve, Dolores and Teddy would follow exactly the same path over and over, dying in exactly the same way. Maybe Peter’s “loop” dictates that he loses everything, becomes obsessed over a mystery woman, takes his own life, and then the park’s employees bring him back online to repeat the cycle. Another potential explanation is that Christina moves faster than the world around her. When Teddy jumped to her rescue in Westworld’s season 4 premiere, Christina looked away for a brief moment, then both men were suddenly gone – almost as if a chunk of time went missing. Christina might think only a few days have passed since Peter died, but the actual time frame may be considerably longer.

Does Westworld Season 4 Confirm Christina’s Powers?

According to the late Peter, Christina’s stories directly impact people around her. Plot lines she writes play out in real life (whatever “real life” means in Christina’s world). Westworld season 4’s second episode seemingly proves his hypothesis was right all along when Christina controls a group of developers skulking around the abandoned Hope Center. She instructs them to leave under her breath, and they duly exit the building. Evan Rachel Wood’s character records all her story pitches out loud, so maybe this strange ability to influence behavior through speech is how she ruined Peter’s life. Christina’s power is looking incredibly similar to Maeve’s from Westworld season 1, meaning this oblivious New York City professional could be unlocking the same fearsome admin access privileges Maeve was granted.