Ambev Opens More Than 300 Jobs In The Technology Area

Ambev: If you are in the technology area and are looking for a job, we have good news. Ambev, the largest beer company in Brazil, opened 300 vacancies to work in the innovation and technology sectors. The professionals will compose the Ambev Tech team, responsible for developing solutions for the company’s production process.

The company has offices in Maringá (PR), Blumenau (SC), São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP) and Jaguariúna (SP), but candidates from all over the country can participate. Ambev explains that vacancies may be filled remotely, in person or in a hybrid format, depending on the candidate’s location. The definition will be made during the hiring process, together with the professional.

In addition, the selection process is completely online. Check out the vacancies:

Software Development – 130 jobs

Software Architecture – 24 jobs

Data & Analytics – 25 jobs

Product / business – 27 vacancies

Infrastructure – 30 vacancies

Design – 17 jobs

QA – 15 vacancies

Agility – 10 vacancies

DevOps – 9 jobs

Management – 21 vacancies

Currently, the Ambev Tech team has more than a thousand professionals. “We are going through a moment of deep and comprehensive transformation, which includes our structure, portfolio, behaviors, the way we relate to society and, also, the way of doing business. And technology is a fundamental part of this transformation”, emphasizes the CTO of Ambev, Eduardo Horai.

Interested parties can apply through the company’s website.