Amber Rose Says Kanye West Didn’t Stop Harassing Her

Amber Rose and Kanye West broke up 10 years ago but the rapper still harasses and insults his famous ex in public

Amber Rose and rapper Kanye West were a prime couple, before Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) came out to dominate magazine covers.

At the height of The Life of Pablo rapper’s reign in the music industry, and just before their values ​​and opinions turned drastically different, the pair were everywhere, from covers to VIP events.

Although they have been apart for 10 years, that hasn’t stopped Kanye West from continually rocking Amber Rose. The rapper said he needed to take 30 showers after their breakup before dating Kim Kardashian, and even recently called her a “slut.”

Now, Amber Rose says she just wants the bullying – which you can read more about in Somagnews – to stop.

The romance of Amber Rose and Kanye West

Amber Rose and Kanye West had a very public relationship that ended in 2010. They were together during the unexpected passing of West’s mother, and her 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is rumored to be about Rose.

However, with the rapper’s increasingly erratic behavior, Amber Rose brought things to a close, she explained to the No Jumper podcast recently.

“You spend two years with someone. You wear them all over the world. You buy them all the jewelry. You yell at them how much you love them… and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. .. I don’t know if he says things to make his wife feel more comfortable, but embarrass me and say you needed “30 showers”? It’s like, “Brother took me all over the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? ”

Rose doesn’t think West is a good person

After their breakup, Kanye West married Kim Kardashian West, while Amber Rose married rapper, Wiz Khalifah. Although they are divorced they still share a son, Sebastian and the actress / model is now married to music executive Alexander Edwards, father of her son, Slash.

With Amber Rose focusing on her family, she doesn’t understand why the Jesus Is King rapper has so much time to focus on her.

“No. I didn’t absorb anything from him. He and I are two very different people. I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. You really can’t mention anyone who says something really bad about me except him. Because I ran away I’m not like him at all. I didn’t get anything from him. Personally, I don’t care what he does. ”

“He’s just an ex-boyfriend to me. But I can see why he loves Trump. They are twins. They are literally the same person.”

West has been bullying her for 10 years

Since Amber Rose and Kanye West dated for two years before parting ways, she knows a lot about him. The SlutWalk activist has revealed that she was offered a ton of money to write a revealing book about their relationship, yet she is focused on herself.

Still, Amber Rose wants Kanye West to keep her name out of her mouth. “She just called me a prostitute… 10 years later, leave me alone. I don’t bother you, “he explained, referring to one of the Chicago-born rapper’s latest campaign speeches.

However, the mother of two says she has no ill will towards Kanye West. “That wouldn’t make me happy,” he said. “Even if someone is messing with me, they have for 10 years. It has bothered me. He has bullied me for 10 years. “



