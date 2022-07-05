Amber Heard’s legal team claims that the decision to compensate Johnny Depp was “excessive.” Should be &Postponed

The lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lasted for years, starting after the Aquaman actress wrote an article in 2018 about her experience of domestic violence. Their dispute and various accusations reached a climax when a libel case began in Virginia, where Depp was declared the winner. Now Heard’s legal team is arguing that Depp’s damages decision was “excessive” and should be “reversed.”

When the verdict in the defamation case was finally made public, Amber Heard was found guilty on three different counts because of her aforementioned article (which did not mention Depp’s name). The jury ordered her to pay her ex-husband more than $ 10 million, which is really an outstanding amount. And now, according to legal documents obtained by Law & Crime, Heard’s lawyers are trying to set aside these millions, citing other examples where large legal payments have been reduced after the fact.

Cited examples cited by Amber Heard’s legal team include Richmond Newspapers, Inc. v. Lipscomb, 234 Va. 277, 300-01 (1987), where the Virginia Supreme Court reduced the legal payout from $1 million to $100,000. Another example cited is Gazette, Inc. v. Harris, 229 Va. 1 (1985), where compensation for damages in the amount of $100,000 was recognized as an amount “unrelated” to the money actually lost in the case.

After providing this background information, new legal documents targeted the whopping $10 million that Amber Heard was ordered to pay to her ex-husband. Hurd’s lawyer had previously appeared on television, claiming that Hurd would not be able to pay that much money. And now lawyers are marking millions, as the new documents say:

The damages in this case cannot be based on actions from 2016 or any losses that Mr. Depp suffered as a result of legal proceedings in the UK. But the jury’s decision to pay $10 million in reputational damages clearly showed that this is exactly what the jury did. Such remuneration is excessive and should be abolished by law.

$10 million is an insane amount even for celebrities like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. And since the last star couldn’t work a ton because of a libel case, it goes without saying that she can’t have all those millions in the bank. We just need to see if the Virginia courts have actually set aside millions, or adjust how much Heard has to pay the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

In the same documents, Amber Heard’s legal team also cited Johnny Depp’s 2020 libel case against the British edition of The Sun. Depp eventually lost the case, which Heard’s team has been referring to regularly since a libel case was brought against them. New comments from her representative read:

The $10 million sentence is completely incommensurable with anything even remotely related to 1 Op-Ed, especially in light of the Sun article, the lawsuit filed by Mr. Depp, the subsequent trial and the negative publicity allowed, as well as the unfavorable judgment of the UK in the same period.

Apparently, the lawyers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, apparently, could not find a solution in which the payment of $ 10 million would be thrown out. Although Depp’s lawyers initially argued that Depp was only trying to clear his name and not capitalize on the situation, the drama continues. We just need to see if Hurd was actually ordered to pay, or if her legal team succeeded in this latest attempt to sidestep the millions.

Professionally, Johnny Depp will soon start shooting his first film after being fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. As for Amber Heard, she will appear in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.