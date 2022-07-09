Amber Heard’s Lawyer Doubles Down on Mystery Juror 15 As She Tries to Get Johnny Depp’s Verdict Overturned

The hot trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the libel case ended in early June, but since then the drama has not subsided. In the past few weeks, the two and others connected to the case have been exchanging thoughts on the matter, as well as discussing the verdict, which mostly fell in Depp’s favor. But more recently, Heard’s lawyers have made a serious attempt to get the verdict overturned after claiming a mistake with juror 15. Now the actress’ legal team is doubling down on those efforts with a new document that contains more details about their cases. the argument.

For those who need a bit of context, Amber Heard’s team filed legal documents in Fairfax County, Virginia, on July 1, asking for Johnny Depp’s monetary reward to be canceled in the case. Heard’s team has stated that there is an alleged lack of evidence that he was actually harmed by her 2018 article in The Washington Post. In the same memo, the panel also questioned the presence of juror 15, who they claimed could have “compromised” Hurd’s due process. They claimed that the unnamed juror called was born in 1945, but the person who eventually served was born in 1970. At the same time, the lawyers of the star are skeptical about whether the specified person “really received a summons as a juror and was properly checked by the court.” A jury trial.”

The legal representation of the actress told more about this assumption in a new document, which was filed on July 8 and handed over to Deadline. According to the documents, the jury summons (which was sent out in April) was sent to a house where at least two people with “the same surname” live. They say that one person is 52 years old, and the other is 72 years old, and the latter is the person who was supposed to be called. A representative of the starlet wondered how the first one, who eventually served, was able to go through the verification process without any notification of the alleged error. They further stated in the application:

The Court, without a doubt, agrees that a person who is not called as a juror, nevertheless acts as a juror and is part of the jury, is deeply disturbing, especially in a case like this. It was a high-profile case where the fact and date of the jury trial were widely publicized before and after the jury subpoenas were issued. In Virginia, there are provisions of the legislative code designed to ensure that a person called to perform the duties of a juror is a person arriving to perform the duties of a juror.

In a July 1 statement, Amber Heard’s team acknowledged that a jury error like the one they are trying to challenge usually does not justify a mistrial. However, they still believe that the alleged case of mistaken identity with juror 15 does indeed constitute a violation of due process. At the time of writing, neither Heard nor Johnny Depp’s teams have responded to this latest development.

Johnny Depp initially received $10 million in compensation, as well as $5 million in punitive damages, while his ex-wife received $2 million in damages for her $100 million counterclaim. Due to the reduction of penalties, the Aquaman star now has to pay $8.3 million, which, according to her legal team, she is unable to pay. She’s not the only one who needs to fork out cash, as Depp himself is also counting on some additional legal costs after a recent court ruling.

In addition to the financial side of the case, much has been said about the jury and their role in the trial. Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star discussed why, in their opinion, Amber Heard did not find a response from the jury. They believe that it all came down to “responsibility” and that Hurd did not take responsibility for her alleged mistakes. Heard’s own lawyers argued that she was “demonized” and that the jury was influenced by the vitriol of social media. One of the jurors, who remained anonymous, has since spoken out and stated that they and their colleagues do not believe the “crocodile tears” of the actress and consider Depp more sincere.

It remains to be seen whether the court will take into account these new details shared by Amber Heard’s legal team. One thing that seems obvious is that the fallout from the defamation trial between her and Johnny Depp is far from over.