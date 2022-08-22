Amber Heard’s former lawyer reacts to the Aquaman 2 star’s appeal against Johnny Depp

The defamation trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp dominated the news when the two actors met in court in Virginia. And thanks to the cameras in the courtroom, many moments have gone viral. Despite the fact that the verdict was handed down a few months ago, the litigation is still ongoing. And Heard’s former lawyers reacted after withdrawing from the Aquaman 2 star’s appeal against Depp.

During a stormy six-week defamation trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehof defended the actress and spoke for her. After the sentencing, she also gave TV interviews, including one in which she claimed that Heard did not have the ability to pay the whopping $10 million ordered by the court. Now Bredehof has released a statement, according to the Daily Mail, after parting ways with the Aquaman star, which says:

This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I promised Amber and her appeal team my full cooperation and assistance in their progress towards success.

Well, that’s it. While Amber Heard’s legal team is preparing to appeal the defamation verdict, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft seems to think this is the perfect time to pursue her career. And Hurd already has a new representation, while her other lawyer Ben Rottenborn remains on her legal team for the appeal process.

Of course, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft was not the only one who issued a statement of resignation from Amber Heard when the defamation appeal played out. Her legal team has published an official response to the news, which refers to the changing of the guard. The said statement reads:

When it comes to protecting the fundamental right to freedom of speech, we view the jury’s decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not as “the beginning of the end, but simply as the end of the beginning.” especially since so much new evidence is now emerging.

And that’s how Amber Heard’s most recognizable lawyer left her legal team. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft did a great job on the original defamation lawsuit, which the public could watch from the comfort of their own home. We just need to see what kind of coverage the appeal process will eventually get.

Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal team have filed appeals related to the libel case, despite the fact that the latter actor has largely won in court. The stakes seem high, especially for the “Aquaman” actress, who was ordered to pay a wild sum of millions to her ex-husband as a result of being found guilty on three counts.

Professionally, Johnny Depp recently began shooting his first film after the trial, and also took up directing work. As for Amber Heard, she will be seen in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.