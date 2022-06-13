Amber Heard spoke out for the first time after the trial of Johnny Depp

Preparing for the appeal, Amber Heard speaks for the first time after the sentencing of Johnny Depp. Depp v. Heard was the second court case brought after the two divorced after Depp had previously filed a libel suit against the British publisher News Group Newspapers for calling him an abuser in an early 2018 article. Because Heard acted as a key witness to the news publication during the trial, Depp eventually lost the libel suit and his appeal was rejected.

Depp later filed a libel suit against Heard for her publication in The Washington Post of an article that talked about domestic violence and sexual abuse in the past by an unnamed partner. Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages, and the actress filed a counterclaim for $100 million in damages. The hot and highly publicized trial began in April in Virginia, where the Washington Post prints its papers and hosts its servers. Heard would eventually lose the trial, as the jury ruled that her article was false and slandered Depp, awarding the actor $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which would be reduced to $350,000 due to the limitations of Virginia law. , while Depp was found guilty of one count of defamation, and Heard received compensation in the amount of $2.

Just two weeks after the announcement of the results, NBC News spoke exclusively with Amber Heard for the first time since the verdict in the Johnny Depp case. The actress explained that she does not blame the jury for the result, considering Depp a “fantastic actor” and understanding how her ex-husband inclined the court in his favor. See what Heard said below:

“I don’t blame them. I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor. the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know these things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally. But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that, in your opinion, there was a fair representation on social media. fair.”

Shortly after the verdict, Depp posted on his Instagram his first reaction to winning the trial, expressing gratitude for the support of fans for six years and feeling that the jury “gave me my life back.” Heard herself released a statement after the verdict, in which she described feeling “heartbroken” that the jury sided with her ex-husband, and called the verdict a “setback” for women after the #MeToo movement. Hurd’s lawyer also spoke shortly after the court verdict, confirming that the actress would appeal the result, arguing that the jury was “confused” and overly influenced.

Amber Heard’s recent comments regarding the verdict of Johnny Depp’s trial still cause a feeling of heartbreak over the outcome, but instead she shifted her focus to those who criticize her on social media, and not to the jury that ruled against her. As she notes, Heard has received more sarcasm on social media than her ex-husband, with hashtags calling for a boycott of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, given that the actress remains in the DC Extended Universe sequel, and confirming Depp’s support throughout the trial. Viewers will be able to watch the entire exclusive NBC News interview on the TODAY channel on June 14 and 15 and during Dateline on June 17.