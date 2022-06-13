Amber Heard spoke for the first time about the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp

After a long libel trial with her ex-lover Johnny Depp, Amber Heard finally spoke out after the verdict, which was not in her favor.

On June 1, Depp’s trial against Heard came to an end, as a jury in Virginia ruled in favor of Depp’s three statements that Heard had slandered him in an article for The Washington Post, where Heard called herself a survivor of domestic violence. . The jury awarded Depp $ 15 million in his lawsuit against the actress.

The widely publicized case caused a great resonance on social networks, and many sided with him. The case was so public that even fans of the Aquaman franchise called for the role of Heard to be recast as a Measure, and a petition to remove Heard gathered thousands of signatures. Heard gave her first sit-down interview since the sentencing to NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie. At the first glance at the interview, Hurd makes it clear that she has no ill will or guilt in front of the jury for their decision. The preview clip that was shown also features Heard talking about how she was affected by the social media coverage of the trial.

“I don’t care what people think about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know these things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally,” she said. “But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hatred and sarcasm, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and say that, in your opinion, there was a fair representation on social networks. You can’t tell me that you think it’s fair.”

The clip continues as Guthrie recalls the trial and how, after examining the evidence presented by Heard and her defense team, they did not believe her claims. “How could they judge, how could they not come to such a conclusion? They sat in these seats and for three weeks listened to non—stop, ruthless testimony from paid employees, and towards the end of the trial, “randos,” as I said,” Hurd said in response. “I don’t blame (Yuri), I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Since this is just the first look at how Hurd is coping with the fallout from the defamation trial, more will be revealed when the full interview between Hurd and Guthrie airs Tuesday and Wednesday on the Today program. It will also be shown on Friday’s Dateline program on NBC.