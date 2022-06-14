Amber Heard spoke about the “ugly” marriage with Johnny Depp: “We treated each other terribly”

Johnny Depp has won the favor of the jury in a libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who claimed that he used violence against her during their short-lived marriage. And she told about the results, which also awarded her victory in one lawsuit and deducted $2 million from the $10 million that she was ordered to pay as compensation for damages.

Heard told what the ordeal was like and the onslaught of negativity she received. And she talked a little about her stormy relationship with Depp, whom she accused of lying on the podium.

Amber Heard: Defamation trial and social media reaction were “terrible” and “humiliating” after alleged forced marriage

Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie for TODAY was her first meeting since the “sad” verdict of defamation was handed down. And she said the experience was “surreal.”

“It was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through,” she said. “I’ve never felt more distant from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

According to Heard, those who direct anger at her are mistaken. She said her cause was right and she “paid the price” for “[telling the truth] to the authorities.”

She also claimed that she was not lying on the podium or anywhere else. “… I have always told the truth,” she said. And she added that she would stand by “every word” of her testimony until “the day [of her] death.”

[email protected]: “The First Amendment… does not protect lies that amount to defamation.”

Amber Heard: “… It’s the freedom to tell the truth to the authorities.”

SG: But the word “truth”… and that was the problem.

AH: “And that’s all I said. I told this to the authorities and paid the price.”

Amber Heard: marriage to Johnny Depp was “ugly”, but could also be “very beautiful”

Heard claimed there were good times during her relationship with Depp. But in general, she described their relationship as toxic. “It was ugly,” she said, but added, “And it could have been very beautiful.”

She shared that she and Depp, who met on the set of The Rum Diary, “behaved terribly with each other,” and admitted that she made “a lot of mistakes” in her marriage. “I’ve done and said terrible, deplorable things throughout my entire relationship. I behaved terribly, almost unrecognizable to myself,” she explained.

She added: “I spoke freely, openly and voluntarily about what I was doing.”

But Heard told Guthrie that she was “driven to the point where [she] didn’t know the difference between right and wrong” by the life she lived with Depp.

see: In the first part of this exclusive interview, @SavannahGuthrie talks with Amber Heard about the libel lawsuit against Johnny Depp’s ex-husband.

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp lied on the podium

Speaking about Heard’s testimony at the trial, Guthrie bluntly asked if Depp’s denial that he hit her was a lie. —Yes,— Hurd said.

She claimed to have experienced violence during her marriage and never quarreled, despite what the recorded arguments suggested. “I never had to provoke it,” she said, “I responded to it.”

“Twenty—second clips or their transcripts do not reflect even two or three hours from which these clips are taken,” she shared.

Hurd also stressed to Guthrie that she was not going to name the witnesses who refuted her claims, or say that they lied. But she also called some of them “randos”.

How to get help. In the USA, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or send a text message to START at 88788.