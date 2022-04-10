Amber Heard says she still “loves” ex Johnny Depp, lawsuits will bring “great pain”

Concentration of her energy. Amber Heard has announced a break on social media ahead of her latest legal battle with Johnny Depp.

“I’m going to go offline for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia, where I will appear in court with my ex—husband Johnny Depp,” the 35-year-old Heard shared on Instagram on Saturday, April 9. — Johnny is suing me for an article I wrote. in the Washington Post, in which I spoke about my experience of violence and domestic violence.”

In 2018, the Aquaman star wrote an essay about her experience of abuse, which she recalled starting at a young age, long before her marriage to 58-year-old Depp, whom she began dating in 2012 before their wedding in 2015. In 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard for publishing an article in which she wrote that she “became a public figure representing domestic violence” and “felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women who speak out.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Texas native defended her article. “I never mentioned his name, but wrote about the price that women pay for speaking out against men in power,” she said. “I continue to pay this price, but hopefully when this case is over, I will be able to move on, just like Johnny. I have always maintained my love for Johnny, and it is very painful for me to relive the details of our past life together away from the world.”

In August 2020, Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against her ex, claiming that the “Fantastic Beasts and Where They Live” star interfered with her career by interfering with casting and endorsement deals. She sued for defamation after Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman told several media outlets that her story was a “fake” and a “hoax about sexual assault.”

The lawsuits followed a libel case in November 2020, which Depp lost in the UK. He sued the British edition of The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” The court ruled that the description was “substantially correct,” and the British Court of Appeal refused to appeal the decision in March 2021.

Heard and Depp’s divorce was filed in May 2016 and finalized in January 2017.

In her note on Saturday, Hurd thanked her supporters. “I currently recognize the ongoing support I have been fortunate to receive over the years, and in the coming weeks I will rely on it more than ever,” she wrote.

Pose star India Moore praised the model in the comments section. “So vulnerable and so difficult when you have to publicly process personal things,” Moore wrote. “So many people love both of your works and want you both to have the opportunity to heal and grow that every person deserves, and put your growth and healing into practice. May you both come to truth, harmony, compassion and love!”