Amber Heard Says About Johnny Depp’s Settlement: “It’s Important For Me to Say That I Never Chose This”

Earlier this year, legal proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard led to the fact that the lion’s share of the verdict in the case of defamation of Heard and Depp was directed against the actress of “Aquaman 2”. After the actress was asked to pay millions in court that day, the Aquaman star filed an appeal to overturn this decision. Now, a few months after the original decision was made, she has announced that she has decided to settle the case.

Through an Instagram statement, Heard announced that she agrees, but explained why she “never chose this.” In a long message, here’s what the actress said:

Just a few minutes after Amber Heard shared her post, her friend Eva Barlow (who supported her during the events of the defamation case in the United States) was the first to comment, noting: “Always love you, my warrior friend.”

