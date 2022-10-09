Amber Heard reportedly lived quietly in Spain for several months under an amazing pseudonym

Johnny Depp has appeared and made headlines many times since his much-publicized defamation trial ended, but Amber Heard has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, except for posting on social media and some behind-the-scenes shakeups with her lawyers, which have been widely covered in the media. This lack of publicity has made many think about what she does. Well, it turns out she was reportedly living quietly in Spain under a pretty awesome pseudonym.

In the last few days, reports began to appear that she was renting a house in a small town in Majorca. We will not disclose the specific location for privacy reasons, but it is reported to have fewer than 2,000 residents. There she reportedly rents a mansion that was recently put up for sale for 2.8 million euros, but was taken off the market when she moved in. According to El Mundo, the name listed in the house until recently was Martha Jane Cannari.

If this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s the real name of Wild West legend Calamity Jane. A female border guard and weapons expert was close to Wild Bill Hickok, and after a long career of marksmen and wild adventures, she eventually toured with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and performed around the country. Throughout her life, she plotted her own course and acted in her own way, even when others gossiped and doubted her choice.

Amber Heard has been living for several months in a house that reportedly belongs to a recently released politician from prison. Obviously, she gets along very well with the locals and speaks “Spanish with a Mexican accent.” Many neighbors and residents have been interviewed in recent days and have said little, wanting to respect her privacy. Those who spoke, from what I saw, shared positive stories about how she communicated with other parents, was friendly while shopping at markets and took her daughter to play in the nearest park.

The quiet life is a departure from the chaos she was in earlier this year during the last trial due to the ongoing consequences of her marriage to Johnny Depp. The couple, who were married only from 2015 to 2017, have been in and out of court for years, first because of the divorce and then because of an article she wrote about being a victim of abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued for libel, claiming that he did not insult her, and the ensuing lawsuit was on the front pages of newspapers every day. A variety of charges have been brought on both sides, from substance abuse to domestic violence and intentional defecation in bed. The jury ultimately ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, although the verdict is being appealed.

It’s unclear what all this press about her whereabouts might change for Heard. She did not say whether she intends to stay in Spain for a long time, and it is not clear whether further litigation with Depp will include her direct presence. Her next blockbuster “Aquaman 2” was recently postponed, and now its release is scheduled for Christmas 2023.