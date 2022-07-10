Amber Heard is facing a new lawsuit after Being Sentenced in Her defamation Lawsuit against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case may have become even more complicated than the six-week trial itself. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have taken place for both stars. As for Heard, she and her team are currently discussing how she will pay the millions of dollars that Depp received in court, and are also looking for ways to appeal or even declare a mistrial. On top of everything, it would seem that now the actress is facing a completely new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.

The New York Marine and General Insurance Company sued Amber Heard according to the law and crime. The organization that insured Hurd from July 2018 to July 2019 filed a lawsuit against her last Friday in California in hopes of achieving three goals. First, to free yourself from paying for the star’s defense in her libel case against Johnny Depp. The group also filed an application that it would not be required to pay the money that Hurd now owes to the former under sentence. Finally, he hopes to avoid the additional legal costs associated with the appeal.

The lawsuit alleges that during the aforementioned period of time, the Aquaman actress was insured for $1 million. According to the insurance law of the State of California, the insurer can indeed be held liable due to negligence on the part of the insured person. However, New York Marine states that “the insurer is not liable for damage caused by the intentional action of the insured [.]”. In other words, since the jury ruled that the starlet acted with malicious intent, the company believes that she shouldn’t have to compensate her. The documents also note that NYM accepted Cameron McAvoy’s law firm as its defense in October 2019, but did not approve when the firm dropped the case in November 2020, presumably at the direction of the actress herself or her team. In connection with this change, the insurer does not believe that he will have to fork out money for court costs.

The lawsuit reportedly notes that New York Marine insured Amber Heard during a key part of the defamation case. It was during this period that she published a 2018 Washington Post article at the center of a legal conflict. These dates also cover March 2019, when Johnny Depp officially filed a libel suit against his ex-wife.

As a result of the case, Johnny Depp was awarded compensation in the amount of $ 10 million and $ 5 million in penalties. His ex, on the other hand, received $2 million in a $100 million counterclaim. The amount of penalties has since been reduced, and now Amber Heard has to pay $8.3 million, which, according to her team, she is unable to pay. (However, the star probably raised eyebrows when she was spotted on a private jet shortly after that statement.)

The Friday Night Lights graduate seemed eager to appeal (around the time her rep made a bold comparison on the case). However, she and her legal team are now seeking a mistrial due to an alleged mistake with juror 15. They redoubled those efforts in a lawsuit filed last week because they claim the person who showed up at the courthouse is not the same person. who was called.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is dealing with his financial and legal problems. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is facing additional legal costs due to a recent court decision. In addition, Depp is on the verge of returning to court due to assault charges related to his work on the 2018 film City of Lies.

It is difficult to say how the consequences of the libel case will be resolved. Although, if this latest lawsuit from New York Marine is any indication, it may be some time before Amber Heard makes ends meet on her side.