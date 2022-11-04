Amber Heard deleted her Twitter account after Elon Musk came to power

Musk was among those scheduled to testify at the libel trial alongside Johnny Depp earlier this year.

Amber Heard deactivated her Twitter account after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

The couple, who previously dated in 2017, according to CNN, and Musk were among the names nominated to testify in a libel trial with Johnny Depp earlier this year, although in the end he didn’t.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Hurd was no longer on the platform shortly after Musk came to power. One of them shared a screenshot of the Aquaman star’s page, which showed that a search for her nickname on Twitter, @RealAmberHeard, did not yield results.

Instagram Facebook and Instagram accounts are still in place, and she has yet to comment on why her Twitter account was deactivated.

Last week (October 28), Musk completed the takeover of Twitter Inc, becoming the new owner of the platform and instantly firing numerous top managers of the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal affairs and policy Vijay Gadde.

Then it turned out that Musk was going to lay off about 3,700 Twitter employees, which is 50% of Twitter’s workforce. Despite reports of a lawsuit being filed against these plans, emails notifying employees that they will lose their jobs were sent out earlier today (November 4).

In the first week of owning Elon Musk’s Twitter, Kathy Burke told him to “fuck off” because of plans to charge a monthly fee for verification, and he saw hate speech flare up on the social media platform.

Earlier this year, Heard lost a libel case with Johnny Depp.

She was ordered to pay Depp more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages after a court ruled that she had slandered her ex-husband with an article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to have survived. domestic violence.

Heard herself was also awarded $2 million (£1.67 million) after the jury found that Depp had slandered her through his lawyer.