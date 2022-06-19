Amber Heard claims that the evidence that was hidden in the libel trial against Johnny Depp could have changed the outcome of the case

After the completion of the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard very loudly stated her feelings about the verdict and much more. The actress was not shy in her expressions, as in her initial statement she expressed “disappointment” with the jury’s decision, which found her guilty on three counts of defamation. More recently, Hurd took part in her first sit-down interview after the case was completed and spoke out on a number of topics. And one thing that was discussed was the closed evidence, which, according to the actress, could change the outcome of the trial.

The defamation case included several important pieces of evidence, including audio recordings, photographs, and more. In the end, they turned out to be important when it came to solving the case, but Amber Heard believes that it was also necessary to study the folder. She explained to today’s Savannah Guthrie during their interview that it allegedly contains information from her doctor that could damage Johnny Depp’s case.:

There is a folder with long-term notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, which were made by my doctor, to whom I reported the abuse. … Her notes represented years, years of explanations of what was happening in real time.

During an interview with Dateline, it was said that the notes contained allegations of abuse that the actress had made against her ex-husband. Among them were allegations that Johnny Depp “hit her” and “threw her on the floor” in January 2012, and she also claimed that he hurt her again a few months later. Depp said during the case that he “never beat women.”

In addition to the binding, Amber Heard also spoke with Savannah Guthrie about how “fair”, in her opinion, the trial was. The actress believes that her character was not accurately represented during the trial largely due to “vitriol” on social networks. She also suggested that the jury is more sympathetic to her ex because he is “a beloved character and people feel they know him.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have since shared their thoughts on why the actress did not find a response from the jury. One of the lawyers, Ben Chu, said it all came down to “accountability” as he believes Depp “owned his problems.” Chu further said that those who discussed the case could “feel that she did not take responsibility for anything.” The juror in the case also spoke out, saying that he and his colleagues did not believe the starlet’s “crocodile tears” and that Depp looked “more believable.” However, he stated that he believes that “they both insulted each other.”

Currently, Amber Heard has to pay her ex $15 million in compensation and penalties. Hurd’s lawyer argued that she was unable to pay millions of dollars, although after that some drew attention to the fact that she had recently used a private jet.

As for the binder, we’ll probably never know for sure if it would really have changed the outcome of the case. However, now it seems obvious that the consequences of the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may continue for quite a long time.