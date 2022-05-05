Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Hit Her For the First Time Because of the “Wino” tattoo, more explosive details from her testimony at the trial

Take a position. Amber Heard spoke out for the first time on Wednesday, May 4, amid an ongoing defamation case involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old “Aquaman” actress shared details of her marriage to 58-year-old Depp, which lasted from 2015 to 2017, with a Virginia court on Wednesday, claiming that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had a history of violence during their relationship.

Heard claimed that the first time Depp hit her was when the duo were drinking next to a “can of cocaine,” and the Texas native asked the “Lone Ranger” star what the tattoo on his arm said. The “Super Mike XXL” actress recalled how she laughed when Depp replied “Wine forever”, which allegedly caused the actor irritation.

“He hit me in the face and I laughed,” Hurd said during her testimony. “I was laughing because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought it must be a joke because I didn’t know what was going on. I just looked at him, thinking that he would start laughing too.”

However, the star of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” allegedly did not smile, but instead shouted at Heard: “Do you think it’s so funny? Do you think it’s funny, bitch? Do you think you’re a funny bitch?

The actress of the movie “Get Mad at the Car”, who met Depp during the filming of the film “Rum Diary” in 2011, recalled how her ex-husband allegedly sobbed when he realized what he had done, and then apologized again and again.

“As a woman, I’ve never been beaten like this,” Hurd told the jury on Wednesday, noting that the alleged incident is something she “will never forget.”

Depp is suing Heard for defamation because of a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she detailed her alleged survival as an abused woman. Although the star of the TV series “The Girl from Denmark” did not name Depp in the article, his lawyers argue that, based on her previous allegations of violence by the actor, it is not difficult for people to link him to a defamatory article.

“I’m struggling to find words about how painful it is. It’s terrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here with people I knew — some good, some not,” Hurd said on Wednesday. “This is the most painful and difficult thing I’ve ever been through, for sure.”

On the same day, the “Justice League” actress said that Depp’s alleged abusive actions did not stop after the tattoo incident. She recalled several cases where her ex-husband allegedly harmed her, including a case in 2013 when Depp left a large bruise on her arm, which Heard showed to the court through a photo exhibition.

Heard recalled how she allegedly got into an altercation with Depp when he hit her. She claimed she threw the vase at the Kentucky native to escape from him, but Depp allegedly grabbed her arm, pinned her to the floor and yelled at her, which, according to Heard, left traces.

Depp, for his part, categorically denied Heard’s allegations of abuse during his testimony last month.

“I myself have never gone so far as to hit Ms. Heard in any way, and I have never hit any woman in my life,” the “Edward Scissorhands” actor said in his testimony on April 19. “It was six years of trials. It’s quite strange when one day you are, so to speak, Cinderella, and for 0.6 seconds you are Quasimodo. Neither I, nor my children, nor the people who have believed in me all these years, deserve this.”

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.