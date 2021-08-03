Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series: Release Date, Setting

Lord of the Rings: We tell you everything we know so far about the Amazon Lord of the Rings series. Lovers of Middle-earth are in luck: Amazon is already preparing the landing of the first season of its original vision of The Lord of the Rings. This unpublished series in the Tolkien universe will premiere through the Prime Video service on September 2, 2022. We review what we know so far about an ambitious series like few others.

The Lord of the Rings, what do we know about the Amazon Studios series?

The Lord of the Rings series will take us for the first time to J.R.R. Tolkien. As the producer explained in a press release, the series will begin “in a moment of relative peace, thousands of years before the events narrated in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.” We know that the cast of characters will mix faces “known and new” that will face the “feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.”

The swords, as you can see, are high. Literally. The series has shared location with the latest movie trilogies. New Zealand has once again been key to recreating the setting of Tolkien’s magna oeuvre. A shoot, by the way, that has already finished: now all the post-production work remains to be done. Amazon has not skimped on a budget. According to Stuart Nash, the country’s Minister of Tourism and Economic Development, the US giant has spent “465 million dollars in a single season.” Numbers that strengthen the bet for the license.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are chosen as showrunners, popular for their work in the Star Trek saga or the latest adaptation of Flash Gordon, among others. They will be joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado, Wayne Che Yip and producer Christopher Newman.