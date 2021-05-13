Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Seeks To Reach A “Gigantic” Audience

Amazon: The new series is filming in New Zealand, as are all the films directed by Peter Jackson. Middle-earth will return to life on a date that has yet to be announced. The Lord of the Rings, a serial prequel to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, has become one of the most expensive television adaptations in history, as its first season will cost a whopping $ 465 million. Why was this investment made? According to Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, it is due to the madness of the market, so they will have to reach a large audience to justify the amount of money they have injected.

She gives an example of the 469 million dollars that Netflix has paid for the rights to the two sequels to Daggers from behind. “How many people do we need to see The Lord of the Rings?” She wonders, laughing. “A lots of”. According to the executive, it is essential to reach “a global audience”, but they are “quite confident” that this is precisely what is going to happen.

Salke has also clarified that a significant part of the money has been invested in building the infrastructure that will articulate the series over the following years. “This is a full season in a gigantic series under construction.”

The team behind the series

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings features showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay; Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado are executive producers, while Wayne Che Yip serves as co-executive producer and Christopher Newman producer. J.A. Bayona and Yip himself will direct the episodes.

Amazon Studios owns the rights to Tolkien’s books, but also to the cinematic universe created by Peter Jackson. At the moment no photograph or trailer of the series has transpired, so we will have to wait to know new data.