Amazon’s First Electric Distribution Vehicle Developed

Trade giant Amazon announced today its first fully electric delivery vehicle developed with Tesla’s rival Rivian. Not much technical details and information about the vehicle were shared.

In addition to being an electronic commerce giant, Amazon, one of the leading names in consumer electronics, artificial intelligence and many other fields, is not silent in the electric car industry. The company was behind an electric car manufacturer called Rivian, which would rival Tesla for a long time.

Amazon today announced the first fully electric delivery vehicle it developed with Rivian. The delivery vehicle developed by Rivian for Amazon was the first of 100,000 delivery vehicles that Amazon ordered. It is aimed that the developed delivery vehicle will be on the road two years later and be delivered to Amazon with 10 thousand units.

Amazon’s electric delivery vehicle:

According to the information shared, the delivery vehicle, which has no name yet, will host an advanced camera system that can provide 360 degrees of vision to the driver. However, the vehicle will have many features such as a driver assistance system. In addition, the delivery vehicle will work in integration with Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

The information shared about the vehicle is currently only limited to the above. Important information such as the technical details of the vehicle, battery specifications and range has not been shared by Rivian or Amazon yet. Amazon plans to increase its electric delivery vehicle fleet to 100,000 vehicles by 2030.

Amazon has made many investments in Rivian, which is considered to be Tesla’s competitor and attracted attention with its R1T model. Rivian received $ 1.3 billion in investments in 2018, followed by $ 2.5 billion in last July, and Amazon was among the investors.

Amazon’s deals for electric vehicles were not limited to Rivian alone. The giant company also ordered 1,800 all-electric delivery vehicles from German auto giant Mercedes. So Amazon aims to build a delivery fleet of almost all-electric vehicles in the very near future.



