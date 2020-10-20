Amazon’s Cloud-Based Game System Luna Is On Sale

The cloud-based game system Luna, announced by the technology giant Amazon in the past weeks, was opened to early access today. However, only a limited number of players were selected among the players who applied to the system’s early access program.

Amazon recently announced its cloud gaming service Luna. The company’s cloud gaming system was preparing to become a major competitor to cloud-based gaming giants such as Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Here is Amazon’s Luna system, it is on early access today.

In a new blog post shared today, Amazon announced that a limited number of players could start using the new cloud-based gaming system. The company stated in its article that hundreds of thousands of players have applied for the early access program of the new Luna system. However, only a limited number of users out of hundreds of thousands of people were invited to early access.

Amazon Luna is on early access:

Amazon will track the feedback of its players who joined the Luna system, which it opened for early access today. Players who are deemed worthy of an invitation for early access will be able to play more than 50 games on the Luna + Game Channel, with a monthly price of $ 6 (approximately 47 TL), via the cloud system.

Players who start using the new system with an invitation to access early access will also have the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the system via the Ubisoft Channel. In addition, it will also host other giant Ubisoft games such as Amazon Luna and Far Cry 6.

Amazon Luna will offer players a library of more than 100 games on PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone and iPad using a web-based client. However, users will also be able to purchase ‘Luna Controller’, Amazon’s exclusive Luna controller. Luna Controller will be available for $ 49.99.

However, players will not have to use Luna Controller only in Luna. The player will be able to enjoy the games by using a controller supported by his device. Cloud Direct technology and Alexa support will be the most important factors that distinguish Luna Controller from other controllers.



