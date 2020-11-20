Amazon’s Black Friday offers discounts of up to 70%

Getting into the Black Friday mood, Amazon started a week that, according to the company, will offer thousands of offers, many of which will last for a limited time. The action includes items for home and kitchen, toys, clothes, cosmetics, books, electronics, among others.

Those who make their purchases through the website and the app can install them up to 10 times without interest (or 12 times, in the case of Amazon devices). In addition, consumers who place their first order will receive free shipping on products marketed by the company. Those who are part of the Prime program, in turn, guarantee free delivery and fast shipping.

“We have observed that, with the end of the year, many of our customers are organizing to anticipate the purchase of gifts. Thinking of them, we have prepared a week of Black Friday with a wide variety of products and different offers every day in more than 30 categories available on the site “, informs Juliana Sztrajtman, Head of Marketing and Prime of Amazon in Brazil

Juliana adds: “In advance it is possible to send your gifts, not only to your own homes, but to any Brazilian municipality where your gift recipient lives, with gift wrap and personalized card.” The initiative runs from 19 to 30 November.



