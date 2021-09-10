Amazon Will Pay Tuition in Full for US Employees

This Thursday (9), Amazon announced that it will expand educational benefits for its frontline employees in the United States (USA). Through its Career Choice program, the e-commerce giant will fully fund college, high school diplomas, English proficiency certifications, and more.

According to CEO Dave Clark of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, Career Choice was launched to remove the biggest barriers to continuing education, which would be time and money. Almost 10 years later, the company has expanded available resources and added new fields of study.

The benefit will be available to all (750,000) employees, including those who have only been with the company for 3 months, with a budget of US$1.2 billion for the next 4 years — approximately R$6.7 billion. Amazon is still adding 3 new programs to build skills in data center technology and maintenance, information technology (IT), user experience (UEx) and search design.

“Amazon is now the biggest job creator in the US and we know that investing in free skills training for our teams can have a big impact for hundreds of thousands of families across the country,” said Clark.

Aiming to attract talent and strengthen its distribution network, at a time of labor shortages, Amazon is seeking improvements to balance remote and in-house work with a reopening of the market. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has identified an increase in demand for educational programs, which has encouraged it to increase its improvement initiatives.