Amazon will pay bonuses to employees after threat of strike

Amazon has announced that it will pay a special bonus to frontline employees during December. The information was revealed shortly after employees from several countries threatened to carry out a major strike during Black Friday.

According to Dave Clark, head of operations for the e-commerce group, about $ 500 million will be spent on incentives. However, the salary increase will only be paid in January 2021.

According to Clark, Amazon’s full-time employees in the United States will receive a $ 300 bonus in December. In the meantime, part-time employees will earn a $ 150 reward.

This benefit applies to warehouse workers and drivers hired by the company. Meanwhile, Amazon Flex app deliverers will receive a $ 100 bonus if they work at least 20 hours in December.

“Globally, this brings the total spent on bonuses and special incentives for our teams to more than US $ 2.5 billion in 2020”, highlights the executive in a press release.

Fair bonus for employees

Analysts point out that Amazon’s revenues are expected to exceed $ 100 billion in the last quarter of 2020. During Black Friday alone, projections indicate that US consumers will spend more than $ 10 billion.

However, the employee bonus action was only revealed after the movement of dozens of unions. For example, UNI Global Union has reported the possibility of strikes in at least 15 countries, including the USA, the UK and Germany.

Highlighted, the group of employees claims for better pay and working conditions – especially during the covid-19 pandemic. Finally, they also demand that the company reduce its environmental impact and pay more taxes.



