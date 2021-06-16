Amazon Will Have More ınternational Sellers At The Store in Brazil

Amazon: The Uruguayan payments startup dLocal announced, on Tuesday (15), a partnership with Amazon. The novelty allows international suppliers to sell their products at the American giant’s markeplace in Brazilian e-commerce.

Currently, the site remained restricted to local sellers, with only an exclusive Amazon section for importing products.

According to the joint statement released by the two companies, the agreement will expand the site’s options by allowing sellers from around the world to offer their products in the largest electronic market in Latin America, considering the number of users.

Some of these exporters have already integrated into the Amazon Brazil market, and others are expected to join in the next few days, during a gradual implementation plan. dLocal Senior Vice President of Growth Michel Golffed highlighted to Reuters the importance of Latin America as a “faster growing region with retail e-commerce”.

He also highlighted the importance of the partnership for Brazilian consumers, who will have access to products from suppliers around the world, within the country, and will be able to pay in reais.

The expansion of dLocal

Created in 2016, dLocal is a digital payments processor, integrating local and global systems, focused on emerging markets. Considered a unicorn startup, it managed to be valued at $1 billion even before going public on stock exchanges.

However, the debut came in style, on the NASDAQ in New York, earlier this month (3), raising more than US$ 600 million, with a market capitalization (estimate of the company’s value according to expectations) of the value of $9 billion.

dLocal currently focuses its business in Latin America, where 13 of its 29 markets are located — including another partnership with Amazon in Chile — said Golffed. It is not yet known whether dLocal will work with Amazon’s main competitors in Brazil, such as Mercado Livre and B2W.