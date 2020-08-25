Amazon will award AI solutions for people with disabilities

On Tuesday (25), Amazon announced the launch of the Alexa Accessibility Award, which aims to recognize the developers responsible for creating solutions capable of improving the use of artificial intelligence for people with disabilities.

Held in partnership with the Dorina Novill Foundation for the Blind, the Jô Clemente Institute and the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD), the initiative will distribute prizes of up to R $ 10,000, in addition to Echo devices and more products. There will also be a donation of R $ 100 thousand to institutions chosen by the winners.

To compete, interested parties must create solutions (skills) for Alexa, which facilitate the autonomy of people with disabilities. These tools need to integrate with gadgets equipped with the virtual assistant or the AI ​​app itself.

Skills will be assessed under aspects such as usability, design, quality of development, user experience and the impact on the lives of those who need greater accessibility. The jury will have representatives from the e-commerce giant, partner NGOs and people who are experiencing different types of difficulties.

Entries and awards

Developers interested in participating in the Alexa Accessibility Award can register on the initiative’s website until December 17th.

According to Amazon, the 10 best projects will be selected. Of these, the winners will come out, with the first place entitled to R $ 10,000, an Echo Studio and the possibility of nominating an NGO to receive R $ 50,000.

The second place winner will win R $ 5,000, an Echo Show 8 and will also be entitled to choose an institution to win R $ 35,000, while the third place will receive an Echo Show 8, an Echo and a smart home kit, in addition to donation of R $ 15 thousand to an entity.

Organizers will also distribute an Echo Dot to the first 300 participants who create and make skills eligible for the prize.



