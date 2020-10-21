Amazon wants to pay for data with competitive purchases

Amazon has announced a new program that rewards consumers for information about purchases made outside the giant. The Amazon Shopper Panel, as it was called, asks users to send 10 receipts for any purchases made at competing retailers in exchange for discounts on purchases on Amazon.

The program aggregates receipts for purchases in various sectors, including grocery stores, department stores, pharmacies, cinema expenses, amusement parks and restaurants. However, qualifying purchases must be made at stores and companies that are not part of Amazon.

To do this, interested consumers need to download the Amazon Shopper Panel app on their Android or iOS phone to take pictures of qualified receipts or send emails directly to Amazon – via [email protected] If approved, the user receives $ 10 which can be forwarded to the store’s virtual wallet, serving as a discount on the next purchase, or converting them to donations to charities.

Each consecutive month in the program, the participant will receive bonuses. In addition, the program provides surveys that ask about products and brands to better define consumer consumption habits.

Regarding privacy, Amazon says it excludes any sensitive data contained in receipts sent by the app or email, such as medical prescription and other private information. Still, the brand stores users’ personal information, but all duly described in the privacy policy – a term that must be accepted before registering with Amazon Shopper Panel.

Paid data for better targeting of offers

For Amazon, the information provided by users will be used to improve the selection of products from the Whole Food Market chain and the Amazon.com website. Likewise, information related to the entertainment market – such as spending on cinema – will be directed to Prime Video and other arms of the brand.

On the other hand, the information collected will be used to provide study material for advertisers and the buying habit of the target audience. Currently, Amazon Shopper Panel is accepting new participants, but registration is only possible through invitation from registered users. The other interested parties can download the app, fill out the registration and wait for the summons on a waiting list, but the news still doesn’t work in Brazil.



