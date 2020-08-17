Amazon UK listing Zelda: Skyward Sword for Switch

The well-known online portal anticipates a possible launch of the original Wii game on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo, for its part, has not confirmed the announcement.

Amazon UK has listed The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch on its website. The chain of online stores in its British division anticipates the possible arrival of the original Wii title published in 2011 for the hybrid console, but Nintendo has not confirmed this announcement officially. Despite having spent almost a day since the appearance of the page, Amazon has not rectified the information.

What is Nintendo saying about this possible announcement?

In the absence of knowing if Nintendo confirms or denies the eventual arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, whose release date has not transpired in the Amazon UK list, it should be noted that Nintendo offered statements to Eurogamer regarding this possible announcement there By 2018, when Eiji Aonuma, producer of the saga, became aware of the desire of fans to see this installment on the Joy-Con console at some point.

On that date, Nintendo was limited to saying the following: “At this time, we have no plans to launch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch.” However, these are statements from two years ago and we do not know if the Kyoto company has changed its mind. In June 2019, Mr. Aonuma added that a port of the game on Switch without motion control would be “next to impossible”. Meanwhile, Nintendo published late last year The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, a remake of the original Game Boy work.

At a date yet to be determined (TBA, according to the latest financial report from Nintendo Q2 / FY2021), a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will arrive on Nintendo Switch, although we have had virtually no news since its announcement at E3 2019.



