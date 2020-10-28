Amazon turns Audible into a podcast platform

Amazon turns its Audible app into a podcast platform. In the statement made by the company, it was stated that there are more than 100 thousand free podcasts in its catalog, which can already be accessed on other platforms. These podcasts include content such as Pod Save America, This American Life, and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The podcast content currently in the application will be accessible through the special podcast landing page that will be added to the application soon. Listeners won’t need to create a subscription for it. It is stated that this way, Audible can be more competitive against competitors such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audible announced a subscription plan called Audible Plus in August. With this package, listeners can access Audible’s original audio content catalog for a more affordable price. With the addition of podcasts, Audible’s range is a little wider and the app becomes a little more attractive to users.

Amazon may be aiming to reach the level of Spotify and Apple Podcasts with Audible. However, it has to be said that Audible has a long way to go for this. Spotify has at least 1 million podcasts in its catalog. On the Apple side, this number is around 1.5 million. With 11,000 original content and 100,000 podcasts, Audible seems to take quite a while to reach Spotify and Apple levels.



