Amazon to end ebook loan service in the United States

Amazon recently announced that beginning in January it will begin to discontinue its Kindle Owners Lending Library program. The service, which was created in 2011, has been available since then for owners of the American company e-readers and allows access to a vast library of digital books, which can be “lent” to readers for a period of one month.

The closure of the Kindle Owners Lending Library is yet another move by Jeff Bezos to replace the service with Prime Reading, which is included in the Amazon Prime subscription, alongside other benefits such as Prime Gaming, Prime Music and Prime Video, for example.

With the closure of the Lending Library, starting on the 4th of January it will no longer be possible to borrow books “borrowed” from the service. Before, readers could have access to the content for a month – free of charge – and, after the period, ebooks were “returned” to the program’s library.

It is important not to confuse the Kindle Owners Lending Library with another similarly named service, “Lending for Kindle”, which will continue to be available to users in some countries, such as the United States. The “Lending for Kindle” – which is not available to readers in Brazil – allows Amazon device owners to lend their ebooks to their friends and family, but without access to the company’s library.

With the closing of the program, Amazon Prime Reading will become one of the only services available for Kindle owners to have “free” access to a book library. Another option is Kindle Unlimited, which requires a separate subscription for a monthly fee of R $ 19.90 in Brazil, but provides an even wider catalog of ebooks.

In Brazil, the Amazon Prime plan – which includes Prime Reading subscription – can be signed for R $ 9.90 monthly or in a single payment of R $ 89.90 for a period of one year. Vivo also started to make the service available to its customers in conjunction with its prepaid, postpaid and control plans.



