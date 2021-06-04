Amazon Starts Pre-Ordering New Xbox Headset

Amazon started on Tuesday (02) the pre-sale of the new Xbox Headset. With exclusive in-store advance stock, this is an opportunity to purchase Microsoft’s wireless headset, which promises greater immersion when playing with the Xbox video game console.

Officially launched in the US and Canada, as well as in other locations, on March 16th, the headset finally arrives in Brazilian lands on pre-sale, with its official launch scheduled for June 8th. If you’ve been looking forward to the launch, be sure to check out the Amazon website.

Intuitive design and greater immersion when playing

With a comfortable and intuitive design for long-lasting games, the newest gaming headset from Microsoft has rotary buttons for audio adjustment, allows you to pair your smartphone with the Xbox, in addition to having auto-mute and voice isolation functions, which allows clear communication during games with a significant reduction in background noise.

Among the features offered by the device is the possibility of customizing the audio through an exclusive Microsoft application. In addition, the new Xbox Headset brings enhanced sound and audio, with technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X.