Amazon Spain confirms more PS5 stock: date

The digital chain confirms its commitment to offer PlayStation 5 units, although they will be very limited and from a specific schedule.

Amazon Spain will have PS5 units again this Thursday, November 19. The chain of stores has informed in a statement that they will open a new wave of orders for the Sony console from 13:00 (CET), but the stock will be very limited.

After its launch in territories such as Japan and the United States, this week PlayStation 5 will arrive in Europe (Spain included) together with PS5 Digital Edition, but physical stores will not have units due to the regulations applied by Sony: only players who reserved the console will be able to pick up their PS5 in store. The rest will have to opt in a mandatory way for the online alternative. Amazon will not miss the appointment on launch day.

Thursday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m. (CET): More PS5 Units on Amazon

“We are contacting you to inform you that the Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for order again on Amazon.com on November 19, 2020 after 1:00 p.m. CET. Keep in mind that the stock is limited “, they comment in the note, issued to the players who expressly subscribed to the PS5 news notification on the website itself. “We will do our best to deliver all orders as soon as possible. If you place an order, we will send you an email with an estimated delivery date. However, it may be subject to change ”, they add.

There are no further details at the moment, since it has not transpired if there will only be availability of the model with a disc reader or if, on the contrary, they will also have stock of the alternative without a disc reader. In any case, the price of PS5 is 499 euros for the traditional solution, while PS5 Digital Edition costs 399 euros.

It is expected that other large chain stores will report on the availability of PS5 units before the end of 2020, if finally Sony can supply the high demand for its new console in the estimated timeframes. You can see the PS5 launch game catalog here.



